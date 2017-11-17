Sheffield Wednesday: Carvalhal used growing pressure to help turn team around

Adam Reach says Carlos Carvalhal used the pressure that had been piling on him during a rough period to help turn around the team’s fortunes.

A poor run of form had some fans calling for the head of the Sheffield Wednesday boss before an unbeaten run of three games, including an away win at Aston Villa, put the Owls back on track.

Ross Wallace and Gary Hooper celebrate with Adam Reach after the Owls winger's superb opener against Aston Villa

Wednesday face another stiff challenge in the shape of Bristol City and Reach says he and the team are ‘delighted’ that Carvalhal appears, for now at least, to have fought his way out of the criticism.

“We are delighted for him because we are all in this together,” said the Owls winger.

“He came under pressure as did the players. He challenged the players to pull up our sleeves and do more for him and I think we’ve done that.

“He’s been in this game long enough, he’s a strong enough character, as are the players, to not ignore, but take in the pressure and use it.

“He challenged us to step our game up and the players did that.”

Reach says that the spirit in the camp is strong and there is a firm belief that a united front will eventually lead to success at the end of the campaign.

He said: “We have a good relationship and we are all together we think we can do something special if we stick together.”

The 24-year old added that he understands the nature of the modern game dictates that pressure is going to rise when results aren’t what is expected.

“That’s football,” he said. “You need immediate success or come under pressure. He’s not immune from that but what he’s done for the club is brilliant. We were all disappointed not to make that final hurdle last season and we will use that negativity to try and spur us on to go one better.”