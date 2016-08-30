Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal hails fighting spirit and sees signs of a turning point for Owls

Carlos Carvalhal believes Sheffield Wednesday may have taken a turn for the positive after their battling performance at Brentford.

The Owls’ head coach was delighted with the fighting spirit on show as his side secured a late equaliser at Griffin Park to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

And he admitted the performance brought to mind last season’s trip to Burnley, which was labelled a turning point in the campaign.

Wednesday suffered a rather harsh 3-1 defeat at Turf Moor last September but impressed against a side who would go on to win the league.

That defeat sparked an 11 match unbeaten run which powered the Owls firmly into the race for the top six after a slow start which saw just five points picked up from the first six matches.

Despite snatching a point at the death at Brentford, Carvalhal felt his side dropped two points.

But was delighted with the character his players showed, something he believes will be important if Wednesday are to challenge for promotion again.

“People who watched us at Brentford saw us put in a fantastic first half,” Carvalhal said.

“It’s important we create a big soul and heart.

“We want a similar environment to what we created last season.

“We should have won but we played as a team.

“We never give up. We kept going until the end and achieved the minimum that we deserved.

“I’m very happy with my players.

“It reminded me of Burnley last year.

“The supporters will have been drinking some beers after Brentford and saying ‘this is our team, this is Yorkshire and this is Sheffield Wednesday’.”