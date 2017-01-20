Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal angered by red cards in defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion

Carlos Carvalhal is to have stern words with Steven Fletcher and Sam Hutchinson after their red cards compounded a sorry night for Sheffield Wednesday at Brighton.

The Owls went down 2-1 at the Amex despite Brighton going down to ten men when Glenn Murray was sent off for handling a Glenn Loovens shot, with the match at 1-1.

Sending off for Sam Hutchinson

Fernando Forestieri missed the resulting penalty and it proved crucial as Antony Knockaert scored his second and the winner with five minutes to go.

Carvalhal refused to point the finger at Forestieri but was annoyed by the red cards for Fletcher and Hutchinson, the latter’s arriving in injury time. The Portuguese stopped short of publicly berating the pair but said he would deal with the matter ‘internally’ and added: “We don’t want these things to happen in the future.”

On Forestieri Carvalhal said: “These things happen. It is normal in football. It was a crucial moment in the game but it is something that happens to all the players in the world.”

The Owls chief also felt his side deserved to leave the Amex Stadium with maximum points.

Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal at the final whistle

“I’m unhappy with the score,” he said. “It was a game that we should have won. We were the best team on the pitch, especially in the second half. We played with a big personality and my players gave everything.”

“We fought and ran hard and gave a fantastic image of Sheffield Wednesday. That was the big positive but the negative is we missed a big chance to win.”

Carvalhal also confirmed that Jack Hunt suffered a knee injury in the first half, which forced the full-back to be stretchered off and replaced by Liam Palmer.

Meanwhile, Sean Clare has joined League Two side Accrington Stanley on loan until the end of the season. The attacking midfielder, aged 20, has yet to make a senior appearance for the Owls.

“This is the next step for me in my career,” he said. “Coming somewhere like here is what I need in order to improve and show what I can do.

“I’m looking forward to joining the team, helping them win games and doing as well as I can in my time with the club.”