Sheffield Wednesday: Andy Rhodes is baffled why Keiren Westwood hasn’t received more international recognition

Andy Rhodes is mystified why Owls ace Keiren Westwood continues to be overlooked by the Republic of Ireland national team

Despite earning rave reviews since moving to Hillsborough, Westwood has only represented his country twice since June 2015.

The 32-year-old shot-stopper was selected in their squad for the European Championship’s last summer but Irish boss Martin O’Neill, who worked closely with Westwood at Sunderland, played Darren Randolph in the tournament.

Rhodes, the Wednesday goalkeeping coach, told The Star: “I’m surprised Keiren hasn’t featured more internationally. He has done really well for us.

“Darren Randolph played in the summer and is a terrific goalkeeper. He is a very talented boy. Is he better than Keiren? That’s up for debate. I have got my own opinions on that.”

Westwood has been a key figure in the Owls turning themselves from a mid-table side into serious promotion contenders. He scooped the player of the year award in his first season at Hillsborough and has played a vital part in Wednesday recording 17 clean sheets in each of the last two seasons.

Owls number one Westwood has played 28 times this term. With 17 matches remaining, Wednesday have so far amassed a creditable 12 shut outs.

“I have known Keiren since he was 14 and worked with him at Manchester City,” said Rhodes, who joined the Owls seven years ago. “He’s fantastic.

“In terms of his decision-making, game play and match tempo, he is probably heading into his peak and where he wants to be.”

