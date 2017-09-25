Sheffield United: Who did David Brooks think should have been named man of the match?

David Brooks said he thought Leon Clarke should have been named man-of-the-match after scoring twice during Sheffield United’s 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Brooks was awarded the honour after impressing on only his second league start for Chris Wilder’s side.

But the Wales under-21 international insisted: “I thought Leon should have got it but I’m not giving it away. He’s a big strong lad so I can move off him. In fairness, any of the lads up there, I can play off them and they allow me to get into good positions.”

“I’ll give it (the trophy) to my mum and dad,” Brooks added. “They’ll put it up somewhere at home I’m sure.

“The three points were the main objective, though, as a collective. The team and the fans deserved it.”