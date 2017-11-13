Sheffield United: David Brooks has the ‘wow factor’ says Chris Wilder ahead of full Wales debut

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, says David Brooks has got the “Wow Factor” as the youngster prepares to make his full debut for Wales.

Brooks, aged 20, is expected to feature for Chris Coleman’s side against Panama tomorrow night after appearing as a second-half substitute during Friday’s friendly with France.

Wilder, who fast-tracked the youngster into the Championship club’s first team squad following his appointment 18 months ago, believes Brooks’ attacking style will make him a big hit with the Welsh public.

“He has got a bit of the wow factor,” Wilder said.

“He gets supporters excited, gets at players and drives the game forward. He’s a talented footballer, that does things a little differently to a lot of other players.

“He has that ability, and we are certainly not going to coach that out of him.

“There are certain parts of his game he still needs to improve but, there’s no point in denying it, he’s a special player.”

Brooks, a graduate of United’s Steelphalt Academy youth system, has made 16 appearances for Wilder’s team this season and scored his first league goal during last month’s win over Leeds.

Although his performances have attracted attention from a number of top-flight clubs, Brooks, who switched international allegience after representing England in the Toulon Tournament, recently signed a new long term contract at Bramall Lane.

Wilder, who attributes Mark Duffy’s spike in form to Brooks’ emergence, said: “I think he has raised Duffy’s game too, to get at the opposition and take people out of the game.

“When you do that, numerically, you have a man advantage.

“Players change physically pretty quickly. The confidence of being away with England in the summer, has given him a boost.

“He wants to stay here, he made that perfectly clear to his agent, and the agent had to do a deal with the club.”

United, who climbed to second in the table after beating Hull City earlier this month, are preparing for Friday’s visit to Burton Albion knowing a win would see them climb above leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It was yesterday reported that Nuno Espirito Santo, manager of the Black Country club, has been promised “limitless” funding by owners Fosun International if he can achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Wolves have already spent nearly £30m to acquire the services of Helder Costa and Ruben Neves.

United’s most expensive purchase of the summer transfer window was around £750,000 although Brooks, a player they have developed, is valued in the £10m bracket.

“We’ll keep on working hard and keep on trying to improve everything that we do,” Wilder said.

“The players always work hard and have shown an excellent attitude. But they’re good players too, and that should be remembered.”