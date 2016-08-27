Sheffield United: Blades fans react online after first win of season against Oxford

Sheffield United finally got their first win of the season this afternoon at home to Oxford - but how did Blades fans see the performance?

Simon Healy hit out at negative fans on Facebook, saying: "Well done Blades great result after going 0-1 down. Can't believe fans still moan after winning. UTB."

Lewis Grayson added: "I've slagged us off a lot this season but today was much better. Not totally flat creatively though the goals were possibly more through endeavour than class, they all count so who cares.

"But the hoofball was gone and we played it around a bit. Naive for their goal again but I liked Jake Wright coming in. Scougall, Coutts and Done were the main contributors to victory."

Dylan Bevan said: "Confidence flood-gates are open- now lets build on this, slowly but surely. Lets get up this league. There will be blips,but let's always keep behind the lads."

On Twitter, @ted_teach said: "What a result, well done Blades. Any (still) negative fans out there need to get a grip and stay away from BDTBL."

And @FrankiesBooks added: "Back home after a thrilling afternoon at Bramall Lane. Finally showing some guts and determination in the second half."