Sheffield United: Blades can still be successful this campaign, insists defender James Wilson

Defender James Wilson is convinced that Sheffield United can still enjoy a successful season, despite their poor start to the campaign so far.

Chris Wilder’s side are bottom of League One ahead of today’s clash with his former club, Oxford United, and the boyhood Blade is yet to taste a competitive victory since taking charge in May.

But Wilson, an ever-present for United so far after arriving from Oldham last month, said: “We’re four league games into the season, so there’s no reason why we can’t achieve everything we want to this year.

“We need to go back to doing the basics well, and then go from there. We don’t need to change much, I don’t think; just get better at what we’ve been doing.

“We’ve had good periods in every game, and if we can make those periods longer then we’ll be fine.”

Wilson says he is coping well with the pressure of performing in front of the Bramall Lane crowd, too.

“I love it here,” the defender added.

“It’s an amazing club and although it’s been tough with the results so far, there’s still a good feeling about the club and that can only get better.

“The crowd is different to anything I’ve ever experienced, and you’ve got to enjoy playing for an expectant crowd because it means there’s something to play for.

“With some players, it can go one way or the other but I’m relishing the opportunity. We hear them at certain points, say when a goal goes against us, but we have to get on with it.

“Everyone wants to be successful and the more people come to watch us, the more success we’re enjoying. We have players here who have played hundreds and hundreds of games in their career so they can cope with the mental pressure.”