Sheffield United: Are the Blades better than Wolves’ League One title winning squad? One player thinks so

Sheffield United are a “better footballing” team than the Wolverhampton Wanderers squad which gained promotion from League One two years ago, Ethan Ebanks-Landell insisted last night.

The on-loan centre-half, who is set to make his 22nd appearance for United against Walsall today, was a member of the team Kenny Jackett steered to the 2014 title after winning 31 of their 46 games.

Drawing comparison’s between that group of players and the one Chris Wilder has assembled at Bramall Lane, Ebanks-Landell said: “When we were at Wolves, we were a very good footballing team and we were good at scraping wins when we shouldn’t and turning draws into wins. There’s the same mentality here. Yes, there are similarities. Arguably, we are a better footballing team here now than back then.”

Four points clear of second-placed Scunthorpe, United are well-positioned to join Ebanks-Landell’s parent club in the Championship next term although the 24-year-old has insisted they are “taking nothing for granted” in the race for a top two finish.

“They say it’s harder at the top because you’ve got to keep your focus and there is no one to chase,” he said. “But I don’t think we’ve got that problem here. The attitude is spot on, really good.”

Ebanks-Landell signed a new long-term contract with his parent club Wolves after learning they would allow him to spend the rest of the season at Bramall Lane. Although he has spent his entire career at Molineux, Ebanks-Landell admitted United also boast a special place in his heart.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell was promoted with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“It’s nice to know people are on my side here,” he said. “The fans, the staff and the rest of the lads have been brilliant with me since I arrived.”