Sheffield United: Aaron Ramsdale leaves Bramall Lane

Aaron Ramsdale has joined AFC Bournemouth, Sheffield United have confirmed.

The teenage goalkeeper had interested Everton but moved to the south coast earlier this evening following talks between the League One club and their top-flight counterparts.

Although the fee involved is officially undisclosed, The Star understands it is in excess of £1m and, despite reports to the contrary, surpasses the amount offered by Ronald Koeman’s side on Monday morning.

Ramsdale, a graduate of United’s Steelphalt Academy, made two senior appearances for Chris Wilder’s side before leaving Bramall Lane.