RATINGS: How Sheffield United players fared in their derby victory over Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield United were full value for their 4-2 derby-day victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough this afternoon.

Here's how we rated United's derby heroes from the game.

Jamal Blackman 7

Couldn’t have done much more with Wednesday’s two goals and commanded his area well. One nervy moment when he spilled a cross but relatively untroubled otherwise

George Baldock 7

Did well in place of injured Kieron Freeman and was a constant attacking threat. Seized upon loose balls a couple of times and put United back on front foot. Good defensively too

Cam Carter-Vickers 7

Caught flat-footed for Wednesday’s equaliser by a decent ball in behind him, but other than that was faultless and looks a real unit for 19

Jake Wright 7

A difficult afternoon at times for Wright at the hands of Hooper and Fletcher. Got caught in possession a couple of times and was taken off

Jack O’Connell 7

Header for Wednesday’s first could maybe have been better and struggled to get forward but coped well with everything else thrown at him

Enda Stevens 7

Set up Leon Clarke’s first goal with an innocuous ball over the top and was full of industry up and down the left flank, dominating Jack Hunt

Paul Coutts 8

His availability gave United a boost and he put in a typical Coutts shift, helping dominate midfield alongside Fleck and Basham over Bannan/Lee

John Fleck 8

Opened the scoring with a superb free-kick and got the upper hand in his personal Scot-v-Scot battle with Wednesday’s Bannan. Booked late on

Chris Basham 8

Superb. Forget £8m strikers and give me a team of Chris Bashams any day. Summed up exactly what this game meant to Wilder’s Blades

David Brooks 9

Probably just deserved the man of the match award after a stunning, fearless display on what was only his second league start. A bright future

Leon Clarke 9

Two goals, an assist and a stunning return to Hillsborough. Clarke could have had a hat-trick, too, but missed a great chance with score at 2-1

Subs: Mark Duffy 8

Changed the game when he came on - not least with a stunning third goal just under two minutes after Wednesday had drawn level at 2-2

John Lundstram N/A

Replaced Brooks late on as United looked to shore things up

Not used: Simon Moore, Billy Sharp, Danny Lafferty, Ched Evans, Samir Carruthers

Attendance: 32,839