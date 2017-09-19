Listen: Steel City Derby - Who does Neil Warnock think will come out on top when Sheffield United go to Wednesday?

He’s sent out his Cardiff City team to face both Sheffield clubs already this season.

So who better than Neil Warnock - himself a veteran of many Steel City derbies - to ask which team will come out on top when the fixture returns on Sunday?

However, when pressed to call it, the former Blades boss admitted that no-one can predict just what to expect from this latest clash.

“I could tell you about Wednesday and I could tell you about United but, you know, when that whistle goes next week that will go all out of the window,” Warnock told The Star following Cardiff’s 1-1 draw with the Owls at the weekend.

“Nowt to do with how they play, how they look, what they do, nothing at all. It’s who wants it more on the day.

“First and foremost it’s effort but I still think it’ll be a good game. It’ll not be for the purists, even though it’s two sides that play football. United can play as well.”

Warnock’s eagerly looking forward to the first encounter between the sides in five years and the Sheffield native revealed his disappointment that he, more than likely, won’t be able to make it to Hillsborough to personally take in what is sure to be a red-hot atmosphere.

“It’s always fabulous,” he said.

“They all talk about Liverpool and the Old Firm and all the others but I don’t think you can beat it.

“I was trying my hardest to get there but we’ve got Leeds on the Tuesday, so we’ll probably be training. It’s a bit unlucky really but I’d love to be there.”

Sheffield United's manager Neil Warnock (C) celebrates at full time with goal scorers Ade Akinbiyi (L) and Michael Tonge after victory at Hillsborough in 2006

“It’s a special time,” added Warnock. “I can still see me jumping into Shaun Murphy’s arms on one of the pictures and Michael Brown’s thunderbolt. Some special moments at Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United and I’m pleased because United have been in the doldrums a lot of years.

“Chris Wilder has not only turned the corner but stabilised the club and they’re a good side.

“Obviously I’ll be rooting for them but I think it’ll be a good game.”

n See Saturday’s edition of The Star for your free 16-page Steel City Derby pull-out, featuring Owls and Blades players and managers, past and present, including a full, in-depth interview by James Shield with Neil Warnock on his derby day memories.