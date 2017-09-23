Rotherham United: Warne stays cool in face of Millers goal glut

Manager Paul Warne is refusing to get carried away as his free-scoring Rotherham United team became the top scorers in League One.

A four-goal second-half blitz saw the Millers hammer Oldham Athletic 5-1 to move up to eighth in the table and take their tally for the season to 20.

But Warne, after watching his side hit the opposition for five for the third time in five home games, said: “To be honest, it flattered us a bit. At half-time, it could have gone either way.”

The score was 1-1 at the break following Michael Ihiekwe’s first Rotherham and an equaliser from Craig Davies.

Striker Kieffer Moore added his seventh and eighth goals of the campaign to seal the win before substitutes Anthony Forde and Jerry Yates made it a rout.

“I thought, second half, we were really good,” Warne said. “I made changes and the subs I have got are pretty elite. Our subs made three assists and scored two goals. It’s nice that if I make a substitution, I can make the team stronger.

“I could sense anxiety in the stand at 1-1. I believed we would run over them. I said not to be so rushed. At times in the first half, our play let us down.

“I am proud of the way the lads stuck at it. I don’t drive home tonight thinking we were amazing. I am pleased to score goals at home and I am pleased people are turning up to watch the team.

“I think, win, lose or draw, we are exciting to watch. In that respect, the garden is rosier than last year.”

The Millers, after four wins in their last five matches, are away to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

Moore, suffering with a tight groin, will be assessed by medical staff on Monday.

