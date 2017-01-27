Rotherham United: Millers triple their bids, but no return for Arnason

Rotherham United have trebled their offers for their three main targets as they look to beat the January transfer window deadline, Paul Warne has revealed.

The caretaker manager, who ruled out a Millers return for old boy Kari Arnason and said no attempt had been made to land Carlisle hot-shot Charlie Wyke, is confident business will be done before next Tuesday’s 11pm close of play.

“We’ve got three players we’ve got proper bids in for,” he said. “We’ve improved the bids threefold on each one of them. They’re proper offers. They’re not Mickey Mouse offers. We’re in for them and we’re in for some loan players.

“I’m hoping to get two or three more in. We’re constantly on it.”

Warne, whose Championship side entertain Barnsley tomorrow, has publicly admitted his interest in Grimsby Town hot-shot Omar Bogle, but stopped short of confirming a bid for the Mariners’ 19-goal top scorer.

“The strikers who are playing every week and scoring goals get the attention of everyone. The managers in Yorkshire are probably all shopping off the same list,” he said.

“No-one wants a striker who can’t score. Omar has done really well. I’ve seen him play a lot this year, I’ve seen a lot of Wyke this year. I haven’t made a bid for him (Wyke).”

Arnason, after two seasons with Swedish side Malmo, has opted to join a club in Cyprus.

“We were very close to signing him,” Warne said. “We had a lot of text banter, then I spoke to him. I think he wanted to come. He loved his time at the club.

“Arnie just wants to do something different. He’s done the England thing and, as much as I think the heartstrings were tugging on him, I think he had already put his trunks and goggles on. He’s 35, he’s a bit stiff. I think the sun will do him good.”

Former Newcastle United midfielder Ryan Taylor, who was on trial with the Millers in pre-season, is available after a 15-game spell with Port Vale and interesting the interim boss.

“He can play a few positions and as a utility player for me he might fit the bill,” Warne said of the 32-year-old. “I haven’t spoken to him personally yet, so I don’t know if he fancies coming. Sometimes we are not the best at seeing games out, so someone like him would be good. I do like him.”

Meanwhile, Warne says none of the bids from three clubs for Millers centre-forward Danny Ward have hit the £2 million mark and he expects the 10-goal hitman to remain at New York Stadium for the rest of the season.

“I don’t think there are any more clubs involved,” he said. “One of the bids was changed. There are no new bids I am aware of. To my knowledge, the bids are below £2m.”

Loan left winger Alex Bray, 21, signed from Premier League Swansea City today, could be on the bench for tomorrow’s South Yorkshire derby, but left midfielder Joe Newell is a likely absentee because of a groin injury.

Dexter Blackstock is fit after a hamstring problem and will be in the squad.

Warne said the club hadn’t been contacted by the FA over allegations that the striker acted as an agent in Henri Lansbury’s move from Nottingham Forest to Aston Villa earlier this month.

