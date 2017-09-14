Non-league: Sheffield FC must do ‘the simple things’

Sheffield FC boss Mark Hume has called on his side to keep things simple when they travel to Bedworth United this weekend.

Club suffered a 4-3 home defeat to Frickley Athletic after leading 3-2 just past the hour mark.

And Hume felt his side were their own worst enemy.

“We set off like a house on fire but then we stopped doing the right things,” Hume said.

“We started trying to play clever, intricate passes instead of playing it simple, getting the ball out wide where we had got at them and caused all sorts of problems.

“Hopefully they will learn from that and take it into the game at Bedworth.”

Hume admits he is still looking to add players to his squad.

He said: “There are a couple of areas we need to strengthen but we need to wait and make sure we get the right players in.

“We know there is still work to be done but I don’t think we’re that far away. We just need to cut out giving away soft goals.

“It will be tough at Bedworth but if we go about our business the way we know we can and not give away sloppy goals, we should get a result.”

Captain Lee Cooksey has left Club by mutual consent.

Hume said: “Sometimes as a manager you have to make big decisions.

“I don’t think performances have been up to scratch.

“We wish Lee all the best for the future.”

Stocksbridge Park Steels are looking to stretch their unbeaten run to six matches when they travel to Peterborough Sports.

Steels came from behind three times to win 4-3 at Leek Town in midweek.

Though pleased with his side’s form, boss Chris Hilton is looking to see improvement from his defence.

“We’ve started scoring goals now but we’re letting in too many for me so we need to get the balance right,” Hilton said. “We’re picking up points which is important and we’re five unbeaten so you have to be happy with that.

“We’ll go to Peterborough and try to keep the unbeaten run going.

“They had a game at Corby on Wednesday so hopefully that’ll have taken a bit out of them.”