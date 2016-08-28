RATINGS: Our verdict on Doncaster Rovers players’ performances against Yeovil Town

Here is how deputy head of sport Liam Hoden rated the Rovers side that beat Yeovil 4-1 on Saturday.

MARKO MAROSI 6

Not a great deal to do but showed alertness to keep out Hedges and Eaves in Yeovil’s best period.

MITCHELL LUND 6

Kept Otis Khan very quiet during another solid performance. Forced off through a rib injury.

JOE WRIGHT 7

Strong performance under plenty of pressure during the first half. Becoming a real presence.

ANDY BUTLER 7

Enjoying an excellent run of form and emerging as a vocal leader in the side this season.

CEDRIC EVINA 6

Looks more and more composed as a defender with each passing week. Let Hedges slip him a few times cutting in from the left.

JORDAN HOUGHTON 6

Failed to dominate and control midfield in same manner as recent games. Rather quiet.

MATTY BLAIR 5

Not quite as effective once again in the narrow diamond midfield. Horror mistake led to Yeovil goal.

TOMMY ROWE 7

Creative spark in the side and was provider for two of four goals. Consistently found space.

JAMES COPPINGER 8

Showing his best form for some time at the tip of the diamond. Incisive runs, great vision and a goal to boot.

JOHN MARQUIS 6

Not quite as big a threat as in recent games but worked his socks off to make space for Williams.

ANDY WILLIAMS 8

Refreshingly confident performance as he grabbed his first senior hat trick. Some smart finishing and a brilliant volley for opening goal.

SUBS USED

HARRY MIDDLETON 6

Replaced injured Lund for last 35 minutes. Solid enough in midfield as Rovers coasted to win.

LIAM MANDEVILLE

Proved a threat again for Rovers in another late cameo. Caused problems with his running.

SUBS NOT USED

Ross Etheridge, Reece Fielding, Joe Pugh, Alfie Beestin, Riccardo Calder.

YEOVIL TOWN

Arthur Krysiak 7, Liam Shephard 6, Bevis Mugabi 5, Nathan Smith 6, Matt Butcher 6, Alex Lawless 7, Ryan Hedges 7 (Ben Whitfield 75, 5), Kevin Dawson 6, Matthew Dolan 7, Otis Khan 5 (Tahvon Campbell 61, 5), Tom Eaves 6 (Izale McLeod 55, 6). Subs not used: Jonny Maddison, Kyle Kopp, Omar Sowunmi, Joe Lea.

REFEREE

MICHAEL SALISBURY 6

ATTENDANCE

4,686 (167 away)