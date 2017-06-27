Doncaster Rovers: New boy Kiwomya hails Ferguson factor

Alex Kiwomya said the presence of boss Darren Ferguson was a major reason why he chose to join Doncaster Rovers this summer.

The forward joined Rovers from Chelsea earlier this month, leaving the Premier League champions for whom he had played since the age of 14.

The sales pitch from Ferguson played a big role in convincing the Sheffield-born striker to return to South Yorkshire.

And he recalled how impressed he was with Rovers when coming up against them during his loan at Crewe Alexandra.

“He was a massive factor,” Kiwomya said. “He’s a good manager. He knows his stuff.

“Even seeing the way the team played last season against us when I was at Crewe was wicked.

“He played so many different formations and he showed me that in the meeting we had. It’s really good.

“He said he put a lot of time into being able to change on the pitch at any time. That’s very good.

“The players in the clips he showed me worked their socks off.

“I’m looking forward to getting into that and being part of the team.

“That is the reason why I signed.”

The 21-year-old admitted it was a tough decision to leave Chelsea, who were ready to offer him fresh terms to remain at Stamford Bridge.

He said: “It was always going to be a hard decision.

“I’ve been there since I was 14 and they’ve shown me so much.

“But I think it was my time to move on and show people what I can do on a permanent deal.

“The gaffer seems like he really wants to take the club places.

“He’s done that already and hopefully we can do that again.”

Kiwomya yesterday joined up with his new team mates for the first time as Rovers took part in the first day of full pre-season training.