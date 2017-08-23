Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson’s joy at booking round three slot

Have your say

Darren Ferguson could barely hide his delight after everything went to plan against Hull City in the Carabao Cup last night.

Second half goals from in-form Alfie May and Tommy Rowe earned Doncaster Rovers a deserved 2-0 win against a youthful and much-changed Tigers outfit.

Ferguson said: “I’m delighted. We’re in the third round and it’s a while since I’ve been in it.

“We got a clean sheet, first home win of the season and we got minutes into a lot of the players who hadn’t played many games. There were lots of positives.

“The second half was a lot better than the first but overall it was a good night.

“There were a lot of things to take out of tonight,” he added.

“It was good that Craig Alcock got a full game, Ben Khemis played a full game and did really well and Kongolo was very good again.

“Marosi’s came in and kept a clean sheet and Williams has had half an hour.

“We played a different formation with players in different positions. I got a lot out of tonight.”

Man of the match May broke the deadlock just after half time with his fourth goal in four games and has put pressure on the Rovers boss to start him at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

“He’s a good player and he’s doing really well,” said Ferguson.

“He’s a great example of how I want the team to play - the energy - he’s still going in the last minute.

“He’s finds space so well and plays in that space. He took his goal really well, he showed good composure.

“Strikers thrive on confidence and he’s got that confidence right now.”