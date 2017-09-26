Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson excited by ‘project Alfie May’

Darren Ferguson admits he is excited by the development of Alfie May and the potential of the young striker.

May tops the scoring charts for Doncaster Rovers so far this season and turned in excellent performances in last week’s games at Arsenal and Plymouth Argyle.

It has been an incredible rise for the 23-year-old who was playing tier eight football nine months ago and now looks more than comfortable with life in League One.

“I am excited about Alfie,” Ferguson told The Star.

“You have to be careful how much you big someone up but if he can start getting consistent performances like he did at Plymouth, the boy must have a right chance.

“There’s more in there. I think he’s going to be a very good player for us, the boy.”

May – who has netted five time so far this term – is set to partner John Marquis in attack for Rovers again tonight when they welcome unbeaten Shrewsbury Town to the Keepmoat.

Ferguson is keen to see how that partnership develops with time on the pitch.

And so far, he is delighted with the progress May in particular has made this season.

He said: “I think he’s improved technically and he keeps the ball very well.

“He’s very good at getting on the ball and getting his back into people. He doesn’t make it easy for centre halves.

“I think the pre-season has helped him massively. It’s the first one he’s ever done.

“Physically, he’s much, much better. He’s looked sharp from day one.

“And I also think it’s about confidence. For a striker he knows he’s got the respect of his team mates, that the fans really like him so I think he’s taken a lot of confidence from that.

“He’s just getting on with it, every day with a smile on his face.

“He’s a good lad to work with.”

Former Rovers midfielder Richie Wellens has taken temporary charge of struggling League One rivals Oldham Athletic following yesterday’s sacking of John Sheridan, another ex-Rovers player.