Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson speaks on the importance of Plymouth Argyle game and what sort of test he expects against the Pilgrims

Darren Ferguson sees this weekend’s trip to Plymouth Argyle as an excellent opportunity to return to winning ways.

Both sides go into the game having not won in six league games.

Rovers went into last night’s Carabao Cup clash at Arsenal on the back of three straight defeats in League One.

Plymouth drew 0-0 at Bury on Saturday to end a similar run of three successive defeats.

“They’re obviously a bit like ourselves, they’re not having a great run at the moment,” said Ferguson.

“I feel it’s an opportunity to go there and get back to winning ways.”

Plymouth did the double over Doncaster in League Two last season and leapfrogged Rovers on the final day of the season to finish in second place behind champions Portsmouth.

The Pilgrims did something of a ‘smash and grab’ on Rovers on both occasions.

“I think the way they play is very similar to last season,” said Ferguson. “They’ll sit behind the ball. They’ll try and play on the counter attack.

“They have played a different formation but at Bury they played the way they did last season. They’re quite happy to let the opposition have the ball and I think that will be the case again this weekend.

“Patience and concentration will again be very important.”