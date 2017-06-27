Darren Ferguson confirms Chris Brown is training with Doncaster Rovers

Former Doncaster Rovers favourite Chris Brown IS training with the club.

But boss Darren Ferguson insists that is as far it goes - for now.

Brown, 32, underwent knee surgery last year and has not played since April 2016.

The ex-Sunderland, Norwich City and Preston North End frontman is a free agent after leaving Bury without making an appearance for the Shakers.

“Browny’s down here. He phoned me up because I know him from Preston,” Ferguson told The Star.

“He’s not played for a year so he needs to get a bit of fitness going. I think he’s just seeing if he can get through pre-season.

“He’s a good lad and I’ve got no problem with him coming in and us helping him out.”

Ferguson is in the market for an experienced striker. Pushed on whether Brown could end up at Rovers for a third spell, he said: “I think the boy just wants to see if he can get through the fitness work.

“He understands he’s not kicked a ball for a very long time so that’s not really a conversation we’ve had.

“It’s just helping him out and seeing if he can get through pre-season.”

Doncaster-born Brown became an instant favourite at Belle Vue during a loan spell in 2003/4 that produced ten goals.

He returned to Rovers in 2011 and won the Player of the Year award following relegation from the Championship in 2014 before leaving for Blackburn Rovers.

Gary McSheffrey, who was not offered a new deal at the end of last season, is also currently training with Rovers.