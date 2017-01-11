The latest odds as interviews begin - would you have Paul Cook back?

Paul Cook is perhaps a surprising inclusion in the bookies latest favourites for the Chesterfield job.

The former Spireites manager is 4/1 with SkyBet as the club commence interviews for a first team manager.

Cook, currently Portsmouth manager, led Chesterfield to the League Two title in 2013/14 and then to the League One play-offs a year later.

Last season his Pompey side reached the League Two play-offs only to lose int he semi-finals to Plymouth.

Portsmouth currently sit fourth in their division.

Other bookies’ favourites for the Town job include ex Rotherham United and Leeds Uniteed manager Neil Redfearn who is 5/2 with BetVictor.

They have Bristol City coach Dean Holden at 7/4 and ex Wigan manager Gary Caldwell at 5/1.

Former Nottingham Forest manager Billy Davies is 10/1 and Spireites legend Jack Lester is 14/1 with SkyBet.

BetVictor have Justin Edinburgh, who was recently sacked by Gillingham, at 3/1.