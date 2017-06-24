The Caldwell way paved defender’s route to the Proact

The way Chesterfield went about their business in a 3-3 draw at home to Peterborough United helped convince Jerome Binnom-Williams to become a Spireite.

Town’s new left-back was on the bench for Posh back in March when his former side came back to earn a point against Gary Caldwell’s Chesterfield.

Caldwell’s passing philosophy struck a chord with Binnom-Williams, who says he also liked the sound of the manager’s aims for the 2017/18 League Two season.

“The style of football,” he said when asked what attracted him to a Proact move.

“When we played against them for Peterborough the style of football was very good.

“When I with Peterborough it was the same, I like to play, get up and down the field and get in the box.

“And when I spoke to him gaffer was telling me a few things about the club, their ambition – they want to get promoted.”

Caldwell has expressed his belief that Binnom-Williams needs a home where he can settle down and stated his hope that the 22-year-old can go on and play at a higher level.

That’s music to the defender’s ears.

Bar two League Cup appearances he was unable to make a breakthrough at Crystal Palace and spent time on loan with four different clubs before a move to London Road.

Having lasted just a season and 15 games with Peterborough United, Binnom-Williams is keen to stick at the Proact.

“I was only at Peterborough for a year,” he said. “It was a difficult year for me and I wanted to go somewhere I can settle down for two years and hopefully then progress.

“He seems like a good manager. He wants a lot from the boys and wants to help me.

“I need that, I’m still a young boy, he’s an ex footballer who played at a high level and it will be good to learn from him.”