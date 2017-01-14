TEAM NEWS: Chesterfield v Coventry City

Chesterfield caretaker boss Ritchie Humphreys has made six changes to the side that started in the EFL Trophy in midweek, as Town host Coventry City.

The basement battle sees Ched Evans return up front for the Spireites, while Sylvan Ebanks-Blake is on the bench having finished his loan spell at Shrewsbury.

Ryan Fulton replaces Lloyd Allinson in goal, Jon Nolan is in for Connor Dimaio in midfield, Dion Donohue takes Laurence Maguire’s place and both Gboly Ariyibi and Jake Beesley miss out - the latter not in the squad at all.

Kristian Dennis is back in the attacking line-up, presumably partnering Evans.

Chesterfield: Fulton, O’Neil, Donohue, Evatt, Anderson, Hird, Nolan, Gardner, O’Shea, Dennis, Evans. Subs: Allinson, Ebanks-Blake, Mitchell, Dimaio, Maguire, Ariyibi, Simons.

Coventry: Burge (GK), Foley, Willis (C), Clarke, Haynes, Reilly, Rose, G.Thomas, Reid, Tudgay, Beavon. Subs: Charles-Cook (GK), Turnbull, Di. Kelly-Evans, Dev. Kelly-Evans, Stevenson, Gadzhev, Lameiras.