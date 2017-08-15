Scott Wiseman red card is overturned

Chesterfield’s appeal against Scott Wiseman’s sending off in Saturday’s game at Notts County has been successful, with The FA taking the decision to rescind the red card.

Wiseman was ordered off following a challenge on Terry Hawkridge just outside the penalty area just before the half-time break.But the punishment handed out by referee Andy Haines has now been overturned, meaning Wiseman will be available to play in this weekend’s game at home to Port Vale.

Spireites director and company secretary Ashley Carson praised the handling of the case, saying: “I would like to thank The FA for the extremely professional way they have dealt with the appeal.”