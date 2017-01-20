PREVIEW: Stats, ref watch and an inconsistent Dons who boast a targetman in form

AFC Wimbledon proved their inconsistency again this week ahead of a trip to the Proact.

The London side had arrested a four-game winless slump last weekend with a 2-1 win over Oxford United.

But the ‘magic of the FA Cup’ struck in midweek, when they were beaten 3-1 by National League club Sutton United.

A win over Sutton would have handed them a lucrative home tie against Leeds United, but that’s a cash bonus they’ll now miss out on.

Dave Hunt-Jackson is a Wimbledon fan who contributes to the South London Press coverage of his club.

Casting his eye over their squad, he says there’s no gaping holes that need plugging urgently in January.

But another midfielder would be nice.

“There’s been no transfer business so far but with the Dons lying in mid table there is no pressing need,” he said.

“The academy is now long enough established to start bearing fruit – the Under 18s are in the last 16 of the FA Youth Cup for the second year running.

“That said a playmaking midfielder is probably on the shopping list but that is no doubt the case for most League One sides.”

Click here for the form guide, betting tips and analysis at our Spireites stats centre.

The man for the Spireites to look out for has 11 goals to his name so far in 2016/17 and will hope to give the home defence a hard time, in the same way Adebayo Akinfenwa and Steve Morison did earlier in the season.

Hunt-Jackson said: “Tom Elliott is probably player of the season so far and on his day is virtually unplayable, and as good a target man as you will find in League One.

“He was man of the match yet again last Saturday.”

Read more on star striker Elliott.

Wimbledon have a pair of wide midfielders recovering from injuries in Chris Whelpdale and Andy Barcham.

Their FA Cup battle this week might have taken a toll on one or two bodies and outside bets for a staart might be academy products Tom Beere or the highly promising Alfie Egan.

Hunt Jackson added: “If Ardley goes 4-4-2 Dom Poleon could play left midfield or if 4-3-3 he will likely play up front.

“If not Tyrone Barnett is the other forward option.”

Chesterfield were beaten 2-1 when the sides met earlier in the season but that was their only defeat in the last four games against the Dons.

The two sides have similar disciplinary records in League One, Chesterfield having taken 42 yellow cards but keeping all 11 players on the field in each game thus far.

Wimbledon have had 44 yellow cards and two reds.

Referee for the clash will be Eddie Ilderton, who has refereed 16 Town games previously.

Chesterfield have won five, drawn five and lost six of those games.

In 2014 he sent off Spireites midfielder Sam Morsy against Bradford City.

This season he has only refereed five games and in those has dished out 12 yellow cards and two reds.