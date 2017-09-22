PREVIEW: Daunting trip to Luton, for whom new faces are shining

Have your say

Chesterfield face a daunting trip on Saturday to a top-four side who are benefitting from the impact of several new faces.

Luton Town are one of League Two’s promotion hopefuls and after eight games sit fourth, with the joint-best goalscoring record in the division.

Mike Simmonds, sports editor at the Luton News, says their form has largely been solid.

“Luton have started the season in half decent form, after picking up back-to-back wins recently,” he said.

“They began with a bang, thumping Yeovil 8-2 on opening day, before losing at Barnet and then defeating Colchester.

“A run of three games without a win followed, although two of those were creditable draws at Mansfield and Lincoln.

“Victories over Port Vale and Wycombe have pushed Hatters right back into the mix again though.”

Simmonds has been impressed with what he’s seen from their new boys.

“Goalkeeper Marek Stech has made a real impact since signing from Sparta Prague, with the Czech pulling off a number of wonder saves already, including two from the penalty spot,” he said.

“Alan McCormack has proved an inspiration addition in the engine room, while Jack Stacey is a constant threat on the right.

“Striker James Collins is the one to watch.

“The man signed from Crawley has six goals, incuding four at Kenilworth Road.”

While Chesterfield’s style of play this weekend is very much up in the air, given the presence of a caretaker boss in the technical area, Simmonds is able to give an insight into the way Luton are likely to play.

“Town like to play very much a possession style of football, taking time over their moves and building from the back before trying to spring someone free,” he said.

“They are excellent on the counter attack too, scoring the majority of their goals once the play has become stretched.”

Likely line-up (4-4-2 diamond): Stech, Stacey, Potts, Cuthbert, Sheehan, Mpanzu, Berry, Shinnie, Cornick, Hylton, Collins.

