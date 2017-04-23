OPINION: Have Spireites become a poorer team under Gary Caldwell?

Spireites columnist Roland Gent feels his side have become a worse team since Gary Caldwell took over from Danny Wilson.
But he doesn’t think this is the worst Chesterfield side he has ever seen. That, and his take, on the defeat to Charlton below.
