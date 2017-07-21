New Spireite on ‘perfect’ formation, touring, intensive input from coaches and introducing himself to the Proact

Chesterfield’s first signing of the summer is a big fan of the way Gary Caldwell has been setting the side up in pre-season.

Bradley Barry, who has featured predominantly in the right wing-back role since his arrival from Swindon Town, approves of the width Caldwell looks to get from the 3-5-2 formation.

“It’s the perfect formation for me,” he said.

“I want to get wide, get the ball out quick and get the balls in for the strikers.

“With the strikers we’ve got we’re going to be a big threat.”

Chesterfield did a lot of work on shape and passing the ball out from the back on their pre-season training camp in Spain.

It was a well-timed and worthwhile trip in Barry’s eyes.

“It’s been a really good experience and we’ve been working really hard, getting to know everyone,” he said.

“They’re all new faces to me so it’s been great for me.

“Training has been really, really tough, really intense, which is good, it’s what we need.

“I’m feeling the fittest I’ve been for a while now.

“We want to get firing in front of everyone else for the new season.”

The intensity of training didn’t just come in the form of gruelling physical sessions on the grass.

There was a constant stream of information from the management in meetings and at training on required standards, how they want to play and what they expect from the players in the coming season.

Barry didn’t mind the sheer volume of input, believing it all to be beneficial.

And he appreciated the fact that it was never just a one-way conversation – players could speak up too, which helped them get a handle on what staff were asking for.

“It’s good information, it’s not information you don’t understand.

“And if there is something you don’t understand, we’re very free to ask questions.

“Everyone understands what we’re doing and we’re working on it every day.”

Tuesday night saw Barry involved in his first match at the Proact, playing in midfield against Sheffield United.

He’s been looking forward to introducing himself properly to supporters and believes the games at home against the Blades, Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers will be key for their preparations for League Two.

“They’re good sides we’re playing against.

“The home games for me will be big, because they’ll be my first at the stadium.

“It will be good for all of us to get that match intensity back, especially as we get closer to the season.”