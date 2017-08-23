Lee points to Darikwa as example of what could happen for Spireites kids

Tommy Lee says Tendayi Darikwa remains the example of how bright the future could be for youngsters at Chesterfield FC.

Darikwa was sold to Burnley in 2015 having worked his way into the Chesterfield first team and made a name for himself.

Several of the club’s current crop of kids could be eyeing a similar trajectory – if they get a chance.

Lee said: “You just have to look at the likes of Tendayi Darikwa who came through the ranks and ended up getting a move.

“The talent is there.

“It’s a difficult one when it comes to young players because it matters that much on a Saturday you can be apprehensive to blood them in those games.

“But if they get the chance and they’re good enough the world is their oyster.”