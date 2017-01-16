Search

Ched Evans signs contract extension with Chesterfield

0
Have your say

Chesterfield striker Ched Evans has signed a new 12 month contract extension with the club.

The new deal ties Evans to the Proact until the summer of 2018 and will give the club a massive lift in their fight for League One survival.

Evans told the club’s official website: “I’m really pleased to have got this sorted out. I want to play well and score as many goals as I can between now and the end of the season to help us get out of the relegation zone.”

Evans has scored seven goals in 21 starts so far this season.

Back to the top of the page