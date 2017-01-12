A Liddle chance Town skipper might still be here to play on Saturday?

At the start of the week reports suggested Gary Liddle was all but packed up and on his way from the Proact.

But four days later, there’s still no sign of a move for the Spireites captain, who has been heavily linked with League Two high flyers Carlisle United.

Hartlepool are known to be keen on the midfielder as well.

There’s a chance, however, he might find himself back in contention for a place in Town’s midfield on Saturday, according to caretaker boss Ritchie Humphreys.

“The only person who is talking to a club at the moment is Gary Liddle,” said Humphreys at today’s press conference.

“As far as that goes, if it goes through it goes through, if it doesn’t he’ll be available for me this weekend.

“At the moment I can’t plan either way, I’m going to wait and see what happens at the end of the day.”

If Liddle does stay, he won’t find himself in direct competition with his new ‘boss’ for a starting position in the middle of the park.

“Certainly not myself, no, that’s probably a wise move - you can’t do absolutely everything,” said Humphreys, indicating he won’t be involved as a player this weekend.