Terminally ill Reds owner pens moving letter to fans

Reds owner Patrick Cryne has penned a heartfelt letter to the club’s fans.

Cryne, 66, has cancer, and has revealed he’s “living on borrowed time” in a gut-wrenching letter to the Reds’ fans in the club programme ahead of their second-round Carabao Cup clash against Derby County on Tuesday.

“I am living on borrowed time. I live in pain, but living is better than the alternative,” revealed Cryne, who took over at Oakwell back in 2004.

“Recent months have brought into focus the things that are important to me. My football club has been important and I am lucky that my family have shared my love of Barnsley FC.

“For much of the time since I became the club’s buyer of last resort, I allowed others to run the club, fearing that I did not know enough to win the respect and supporter of the ‘football people’.

“I wish you all a good football season and thank you for your kindness down the years.”

Local businessman Cryne oversaw the best moments at the club in recent memory as fans enjoyed a joyous Wembley double - when the club lifted the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy and got promotion back to the Championship - in the 2015/16 season.

Cryne added: “People are not shy in coming forward and telling me they appreciate my efforts, even if I have fallen short of their aspirations.

“Regarding this season, I think we will get stronger as it goes on and our team gels, not unlike the double Wembley season.

“I do not expect to live to see the ultimate outcome, but I travel in hope.”

Cryne will get the chance to see his beloved club at Wembley one more time as they take on Premier League big guns Tottenham Hotspur in the third round of the cup next week.