Manager Paul Heckingbottom lines up more new signings for Barnsley

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom insists that Barnsley have a few things in the pipeline in terms of signings.

The Reds recently appointed Gauthier Ganaye as the new CEO, a role which had been vacant since Linton Brown stepped down back in January.

It is believed that the Frenchmen, despite only just joining the club, had a hand in luring newest acquisition Jason McCarthy to the club.

And while keeping his cards close to his chest, Heckingbottom revealed a few more new signinga could be just around the corner.

“We’ve got a few things set up and ready to go,” admitted Heckingbottom.

“I just want the green light and to get things moving.

“It’s no secret that I want our business done early.

“We need a lot of players, so the earlier we can get them in the better.”

The former defender wants the best possible chance to get the new players to blend in with the rest of the squad.

The Reds have already snapped up creative midfielder Stevie Mallan and promising defender McCarthy and Heckingbottom has the maximum amount of time possible to get them ready.

He added: “We saw it at the start of last season where the players playing were the ones already in the squad before the transfer window.

“That’s because they had been with us longer and I knew that they knew their roles.

“That’s why I need players in early, because we need to get them where we want them for the new season.”

* The Reds have been drawn against Morcambe in the first round of the Carabao Cup in the week commencing August 7.