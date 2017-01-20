Conor Hourihane transfer latest: Aston Villa expecting imminent arrival of Barnsley's Sheffield Wednesday target

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce believes a deal to take Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane to Villa Park will be done imminently - maybe even today.

The Reds’ Championship rivals are believed to be set to offer Hourihane, who has provided five goals and 11 assists so far this season, £28,000-a-week to lure him away from Oakwell.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce

According to national media reports, Hourihane is set for a medical before a move to the club is finalised.

Villa have put a bid in for the player, believed to be seven figures, and Bruce stated in his Preston pre-match press conference that they were waiting for the Reds to get back to them today regarding the potential transfer.

He said: “We are waiting to hear from Barnsley today [regarding Hourihane]. We hope we can announce something with that pretty shortly too.”

The Reds’ talisman is out of contract in the summer and the club’s conundrum is whether to cash in on their star man now or let him go for free at the end of the season.

Villa are also keen on snapping up promising right-back James Bree, who came through the Reds’ academy, whose current deal also runs out at the end of the season.