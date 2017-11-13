Chelsea teenager Ike Ugbo can learn from playing at Barnsley FC

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom believes loanee striker Ike Ugbo can only get better from his exposure to Championship football.

Ugbo, 19, has struggled to find the back of the net which the same regularity that saw him bag 26 goals for Chelsea U23s last term. But the experience he is gaining at Oakwell is invaluable for a player at his tender age.

And Heckingbottom said: “We’ve seen from Ike he’s got tremendous quality.

“When we get the ball to him with quality it usually sticks.

“He’s understanding the harsh realities of first-team football and not only that but Championship football.

“It’s one of the toughest leagues there is and a huge jump up from under-23s which he’s used to.

“I had the same talks with Tom Bradshaw last season, it’s a tough league and sometimes you need to soften up defenders for others to come on.

“Our intentions with him, and Chelsea’s which is really pleasing, is getting him to understand and appreciate the things he’s probably never had to face in his time.

“At Chelsea his role was probably getting on the end of chances.

“I think he isn’t used to battling for bits and pieces and scraps. A lot of times he has to make bad balls into good balls.

“If we can make him better at the ugly side of the game then the better career he will have.”

Meanwhile, former Reds players and current staff are running the Barnsley 10K at the end of the month for charity.

Bobby Hassell is one of the individuals involved with raising money for two worthy causes.

Barnsley Hospice and Barnsley Hospital are the two places where the money will be distributed and the club have always supported both with their RedsInTheCommunity initiative.

Former skipper Marc Roberts and former striker Sam Winnall have already donated.

You can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peter-amos1