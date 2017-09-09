Barnsley: New boy Gardner ready to bloom with Reds

New loan signing Gary Gardner can’t wait to show the Barnsley supporters what he’s made of.

The Aston Villa midfielder was one of two transfer-deadline-day loan signings made by Reds boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Striker Oliver McBurnie’s was the other, but his loan move from Swansea City has been cancelled because the correct paperwork was not completed.

“I was at Villa and they brought a few more players in, so I just wanted to go out and play more football,” revealed Gardner.

“Thankfully the gaffer gave me a call and told me there was an opportunity to come and play.

“He told me that we’ve got a good young set of lads here - and that helped persuade me to come.

“I was always going to go out on loan. There were a few clubs interested in me, but I bought into how the manager wants to play and how we’re going to play football.

“I just get my head down, work hard and give 120 per cent, so it was a good fit.

“I just want to come in and help the team. Hopefully I can add to the quality here already and give the team something else, driving through the middle of the park.”

Gardner, aged 25, is the younger brother of Birmingham City midfielder Craig Gardner and has had loan spells with Coventry City, Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday, the latter back in 2014.

The former England youth player hopes his move to South Yorkshire will help cement a regular starting berth so he can progress his career.

“I’ve been really impressed so far with everything about the place, I can’t wait to get playing and help to drive the boys on,” he added.

“When I heard of the interest from Barnsley, I jumped at it. I wanted to work with the gaffer here. I’m delighted to be here.

“I watched the game at Villa Park last season and it was breathtaking to see young lads go out and be fearless.”

