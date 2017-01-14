California dream for Rotherham inline hockey player Jacob Holden

A ten-year old inline hockey player is seeking sponsorship in order to fund his trip the AAU Junior Olympics in California.

Jacob Holden, who plays for Diamondback Club in Rotherham, has been selected in the Great Britain Under-10s and U12 squads for the competition, which takes place this July.

But the youngster, who has been playing the sport since December 2014, needs £4,000 to cover his flights, accommodation and training fees.

Jacob said: “Since I started playing at the age of eight, I have loved inline hockey.

“It has taught me discipline, fun, teamwork, work ethic and best of all, it has taught me to make friends far and wide.

“The sport has given me a new found confidence in myself which I have taken into my daily life.”

Jacob, who will be representing Team GB for the first time, also enjoys playing football at school with his friends but says hockey is his favourite sport.

Gary, his dad, admits a vast amount of money has been spent on helping Jacob play hockey.

He said: “We are running into the thousands when we add up how much we have spent over the last two years.

“We are spending at least £60 a month just on training fees.”

Anyone who is able to help fund Jacob’s visit, please head to his Go Fund Me page at http://www.gofundme.com/jacobs-california-dream.