Sheffield boxing manager: I’ve created some monsters in my time

Sheffield promoter Dennis Hobson claims there is little loyalty in boxing.

“How many times has it happened to me; I’ve created so many monsters” he says.

“I’ve had fighters who were humble and they get a bit of power and money, and you can’t believe it’s the same person.

“I’ve had it numerous times, fighters going in different directions and they’ve never ended up financially better off. There’s only one who’s stayed loyal, and that’s why he achieved what he did, because if he hadn’t been loyal, and vice versa, Clinton Woods wouldn’t have achieved what he went on to.”

Mike Tyson has said that British heavyweight titan Anthony Joshua has to avoid being big headed or he’ll go the way of many world champions.

And Hobson said: “If Joshua has the wrong people around him then he’ll shorten his career. He seems level-headed, but it’s how strong his team is, and as long as he doesn’t have all ‘yes’ men around him.”#

