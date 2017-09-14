Sheffield boxing: Dom Ingle could pit his wits against Gennady Golovkin’s team again

Sheffield boxing trainer Dom Ingle may get the chance to gain revenge on Gennady Golovkin.

The unbeaten ‘GGG’ stopped Kell Brook 12 months ago. Since then Ingle has begun mentoring Billy Joe Saunders, who could fight the winner of IBF, WBA and WBC champion Golovkin v Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, should the Wincobank fighter successfully defend his WBO middleweight title against Willie Monroe Jr on Saturday in London.

Saunders’ promoter Frank Warren says: “It’s the only way the winner of the Golovkin-Canelo fight can unify the title. We will make it happen, I’m absolutely confident.

“If it’s Canelo it’ll be in the States, and if it’s Golovkin we may have a chance of staging it in the UK. If Golovkin wins, it looks like they’ll want to fight some time in December.”

Brook thinks Alvarez will win the duel with GGG, also this weekend in Las Vegas. “You’re only good as your last fight and I just think his (Golovkin) days are numbered” Brook told Sky Sports.

“Everyone thought he could walk through everyone and most of the fighters he fought were beaten before they were hit. Now they know he is human. He can be hit and he can be out-boxed, he can be beaten and top fighters are going to go in with that mentality. “

The former welterweight world champion, now back in training, added: “As long as they have trained properly and believe in themselves, they will beat this guy at middleweight.”

