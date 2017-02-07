Sheffield boxer shrugs off facial injury and can’t wait to return

Adam Etches’ second career defeat - and a badly bruised face - hasn’t put him off his ambition to climb boxing’s rankings.

Sheffield’s ‘Birley Bomber’ was defeated over 12 rounds by super middleweight rival John Ryder on live pay-per-view TV, last Saturday. Ryder took away the vacant IBF International title.

Despite a swollen face and closed eye, Etches tweeted: “Enjoyed my fight! Big congratulations to @_John_Ryder_ hope you all enjoyed it, can’t wait to get back in!”

Meanwhile, stablemate Kid Galahad (Abdul Barry Awad) has apologised for the quality of the late replacement he boxed. Leonel Hernandez retired at the end of round three with an eye injury but never posed any sort of threat on the ITV4 show.

Galahad poured scorn on former world champion Joseph Agbeko, who pulled out citing illness.

On his Instagram account, the Ingle fighter wrote: “Things happen we all have disappointment but we can’t let these things stop us the show must go on. Apologies for the last minute replacement.

“Agbeko pulled out with a stomach complaint at 5pm - obviously didn’t fancy the job.”

Galahad, having trained hard for the Ghanaian, wants to get his hands on a quality opponent. His last four have all had losing records.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene