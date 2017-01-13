Kell Brook in New York for Degale v Jack

Kell Brook will be lapping up the atmosphere of a huge world title fight in the Big Apple this weekend - with one eye very much on his next bout.

Sheffield’s world welterweight champion will be ringside for the James DeGale v Badou Jack WBC and IBF World super middleweight clash at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

Brook, his partner and his parents have joined him on the US junket, alongside Matchroom promotional staff.

A spokesman for the company said there was “nothing concrete on Brook’s next fight” although Eddie Hearn wants him to fight in May.

Whether that is against Amir Khan, Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr - or anybody else - is up in the air.

Pacquiao’s name is gaining traction in some quarters after Hearn declared he had contacted US promoter Bob Arum a week ago about the two champions facing each other.

“I think Kell Brook against Manny Pacquiao makes a lot of sense” Hearn said.

But Matchroom did have some definitive news.

They said Brook’s eye socket, damaged in his defeat to middleweight Gennady Golovkin, had “healed well.”

* Derbyshire’s Ryan Fields (W9 L3 D1) will take on Craig Morris (W7 L0) for the Midlands Area welterweight title in Staffordshire on February 18.