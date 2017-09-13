Kell Brook ‘could be back by the end of the year’ says Eddie Hearn

Promoter Eddie Hearn is speculating that Kell Brook could be back in the ring in a few weeks - but he hasn’t any opponent in mind and is unclear in what weight division.

Sheffield’s former world champion has yet to make it clear what his plans are, although he has recently been sparring with Billy Joe Saunders. Hearn has reiterated that the Ingle man took his defeat to Errol Spence Jr “Really bad. I think only now he’s back in his rhythm and now we’re looking at end of November, early December coming back.”

Hearn told boxingnewsonline: “I want him to come back at 154lbs.

“I think we need a good solid fight at light-middleweight. He’s not going to come back against (Miguel) Cotto, it’s not going to happen unless we get asked.

“If we want to do that fight in the States then it’s up to Kell.

“I never make the decisions on who he fights. I would rather he had a comeback fight at 154.

“He’s had two losses, I want to see some wins on that record, even if we have two fights in three or four months.”

