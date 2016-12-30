Amir Khan now keen on Kell Brook clash in 2017

Amir Khan has reaffirmed his desire to take on Kell Brook in the near future saying positive discussions between the two camps are currently ongoing.

Earlier this month, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that an agreement regarding a potential fight between Khan and Brook had a ‘long way to go’, with a May fight a possibility.

Regarding a potential fight in 2017, 30-year-old welterweight Khan told Sky Sports News on Friday: “I am happy to take that fight.

“Kell wants it. I want it.

“At the moment we are having talks. Let’s make it happen.”

After years of Brook pursuing his rival, Khan recently turned the tables on Twitter when, in a post referring to the IBF welterweight champion, he wrote ‘Ready when you are.’

Hearn believes Brook’s September fight with Gennady Golovkin has grown his profile to the extent Khan is finally tempted to face him, but has also stressed that previous negotiations have progressed further than the present ones without actually succeeding.

One possible reason Khan, 30, could be tempted is the likelihood Brook will struggle to return to the 147lb welterweight limit having challenged Golovkin at middleweight.