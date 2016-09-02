VIDEO: DBL Sharks Sheffield confirm signing of 6ft 10in giant Tony Wroblicky

DBL Sharks Sheffield have confirmed the signing of 6ft 10in giant Tony Wroblicky, who is a dual national of American and Lithuanian decent.

Wroblicky joins the Sharks following a strong season with Kangaroos Basket in the top flight Belgian League, where he averaged 8.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Prior to playing in Belgium, he competed in Germany with Telekom Baskets Bonn, who also participated in the highly competitive Euro Cup competition.

Wroblicky played four years at American University and during his senior year, he posted numbers of 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game - which helped propel the team to NCAA tournament by winning the Patriot League Conference tournament. Individually, he took first team All-Conference honours, as well as Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year.

"I am very excited to have a player of Tony's calibre joining the Sharks," said delighted Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons.

"He has shown he has what it takes to play at a high level. He brings size and an inside presence we have lacked at times. "

Wroblicky will be with the Sharks for two years, and will study a Masters degree in business at the University of Sheffield.

"After speaking to coach Lyons I feel I can really contribute to their success this season," said Wroblicky.

"He has a clear vision for the team and I'm excited to join the Sharks as they enter their new chapter of the club's winning history. "Being able to obtain my Masters at a university as elite as the University of Sheffield was an opportunity I couldn't afford to miss. After speaking with the course leaders and coach Lyons, I was ready to fly out the next day."

The link with Sheffield University is a new partnership for the season and Sharks' general manager, Sarah Backovic, said, "It is a promising partnership with the University of Sheffield.

"They are a world renowned university in the top 1 per cent of universities globally and Russell Group members. It is a wonderful synergy with our current partners and really re-enforces how we strive to be leaders of basketball in the UK."