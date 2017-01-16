DBL Sheffield Sharks get lift from fine display against Leicester

The DBL Sharks Sheffield will take positives from the defeat to Leicester Riders, say head coach Atiba Lyons and captain Mike Tuck.

A spirited fightback from the DBL Sharks fell just short on Friday night as they were edged by the Riders, who had beaten Sheffield 54-85 earlier in the season, a game which saw the Sharks record their second-lowest points total in a game since 1994.

A run in the final quarter took the Sharks to 78-80 against Leicester, and almost won the game with seven seconds left - a performance which has given Sheffield reason for optimism.

“We showed progress,” said head coach Lyons.

“We had chances to win. We had one of our top scorers with the ball in his hands with seven seconds to go and at that point you’ve just got to try and make a play and score. Again, we’ve got some way to go but we showed what we’re capable of.

“I think we definitely came out with a lot more energy in the second half and defensively we just keyed in a bit better. It’s going to be different every game and I think we still left some points out there.

“Leicester are continuing to be a strong side. We’re trying to get up there and get fourth position at least. ”

Captain Mike Tuck, pictured, agreed with Lyons, pointing to the progress the Sharks’ young side has made since that season opener.

“It’s very disappointing, we gave ourselves a great chance at the end of the game, but it’s a step in the right direction at the same time,” said Tuck.

“We know that we can handle a team like Leicester - we should have beaten them. I’m disappointed that we lost but I’m hopeful for the future and I think this will help us get back on the right track.”