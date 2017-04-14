DBL Sharks Sheffield 90 Bristol Flyers 71; Red-hot Riley lifts Sharks’ top three hopes

The DBL Sharks Sheffield enjoyed a great Good Friday with a 90-71 win over Bristol Flyers at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield.

Sheffield went into the game following a 58-92 win over Manchester Giants, and gained another crucial win to keep them in the hunt for a top-three finish.

A triple from a red-hot Malcolm Riley got the Sharks off to a great start but it was the Flyers who had the better of the first quarter, edging into going a 12-17 lead at the end of Q1, before the Sharks came roaring back in the second.

Riley has been in fine form recently and began to strut his stuff, Tony Wroblicky and Zach Gachette helping put together a 9-0 Sharks run which took them into the lead for the first time in the game, Sharks going in 38-31 up at the half.

It was more of the same in the second half - Bristol unable to cope with the scorching Sharks forwards, Gachette and Rashawn Rembert getting in on the act and Mike Tuck chipping in with a triple to leave the Flyers down 58-49 at the end of Q3.

The Flyers brought themselves to within three of the Sharks at the start of the fourth but struggled to weather a Malcolm Riley-inspired storm, an 8-0 run seeing the Sharks streak clear and the return of Jordan Davis adding the gloss to an impressive 90-71 Sharks win.

Sharks scorers: Riley 35 (MVP), Rembert 15, Wroblicky 12, Gachette 9, Sing & Davis 6, Tuck 5, Guercy 2.