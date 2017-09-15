DBL Sharks Sheffield 111 Manchester Giants 81

A free-scoring DBL Sharks Sheffield enjoyed a comfortable 111-81 victory over Manchester Giants at EIS Sheffield on Friday night in their second 2017/18 pre-season game.

The Sharks fielded five new signings in their latest pre-season encounter, all of whom shone, with eight players hitting double figures and a promising performance giving cause for optimism ahead of the new season.

It was Manchester who opened the scoring early on, however new recruit Dirk Williams brought the home side level and a 14-0 run took the Sharks clear late on in the first.

New recruits Rob Marsden, Mackey McKnight, Chris Alexander, Ryan Wilson and Williams all impressed in a one-sided first quarter which ended 30-14.

An improved Manchester hit the floor running early in the second but once the Sharks hit their stride there was no stopping them - the giant trio of Marsden, captain Mike Tuck and Tony Wroblicky all proving useful under both baskets, helping put together an 8-2 Sharks spell to continue the pattern of play.

A slow start to the third saw Manchester put a mini 6-0 run together but the combination of Marsden, Williams, Wroblicky and Wilson saw a 12-0 run take the home side further clear 83-60 going into the fourth.

With the game fast becoming damage limitation for Manchester, Chris Alexander and Zach Gachette joined in the fun as the Sharks stretched ever further ahead, the lead passing 30 as the Sharks cantered to a comfortable win.

Sharks scorers: Wroblicky 16, Gachette & Wilson 15, Tuck & Alexander 14, McKnight, Marsden & Williams 12, Brownell 1.