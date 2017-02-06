Thousands flock to universities cross country championship in Sheffield

City of Sheffield and Dearne’s Jonathan Shield, running for Sheffield Hallam University, finished 20th as the BUCS Cross Country Championships hosted its largest ever fields at Graves Park in Sheffield.

There were solid performances from Sheffield University duo Bertie Houghton (27th) and Steve Bayton (30th).

There were victories for Rebecca Murray and Alex Teutenin the main races.

* Leading finishers -

Men’s long race (10,360m): 1 Alex Teuten, University of Southampton 31:49; 2 Paulos Surafel, St Mary’s University 31:57; 3 Ellis Cross, St Mary’s University 32:00; 4 Petros Surafel, St Mary’s University 32:07; 5 Richard Horton, Loughborough University 32:17.

Women’s race (7380m): 1 Rebecca Murray, Brunel University 25:14; 2 Emily Hosker-Thornhill, St Mary’s University 25:32; 3 Jess Judd, Loughborough University 25:43; 4 Victoria Weir, University of Birmingham 26:16; 5 Joanne Hickman-Dunne, Loughborough University 26:32.

Men’s short race (8180m): 1 Emile Cairess, St Mary’s University 26:30; 2 Jamie Williamson, Loughborough University 26:33; 3 James Hall, St Mary’s University 26:34; 4 Chris Perham, Loughborough University 26:34; 5 Ben Bradley, St Mary’s University 26:51.

