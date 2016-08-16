RETRO: The day Eric Clapton played a gig at daughter’s Sheffield school

He’s without doubt one of the greatest rock and roll names of all time.

And blues kingpin Eric Clapton has some strong links to Sheffield.

Ross Cameron, 24, of Armthorpe, and Ruth Clapton, 21, daughter of Eric Clapton have formed a duo (D8378LR)

Clapton has toured the world, first with blues groups The Yardbirds and The Bluesbreakers, before joining supergroup Cream.

It was a band which sold millions in the 1960s, but is success was short-lived: Cream released their final album in 1968, months before The Beatles recorded Let It Be.

In fact, at one point Clapton was so revered as a guitarist that the Liverpool legends considered inducting Clapton into the band.

But Clapton continued solo and carried on selling millions of records for decades.

Eric has played several times at the City Hall and Sheffield Arena.

In 2003, Clapton came to Birkdale School in Fulwood to play a gig to just a few hundred parents in the school’s sports hall.

The rock star caused a huge commotion when he pulled up in his trademark Ferrari, before playing an intimate gig and talking about his rock and roll life to lucky parents in the school’s sports hall.

The reason? His daughter Ruth, then aged 17, was at the private school’s sixth form.

For a time, Ruth planned to follow in her dad’s footsteps, forming a duo with Ross Cameron from Armthorpe.